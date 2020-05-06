Andrew J. Patterson



Hazlet - Andrew J. Patterson, 79, died peacefully at home in Hazlet, NJ on April 30th 2020. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 6, 1940 to Doris and Andrew Patterson. He was a retired metal technician who worked for the Engineering Precision Casting Company in Middletown, NJ for 30 years. Upon graduation, Andrew enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served for four years (1957-1961) and re-enlisted for the Vietnam War (1965-1967). He served in the Marine's 1st Battalion 3rd Marines, as well as the 4th Marine Regiment where he rose to the rank of Sergeant (E-5). While serving our country, Andy received two Purple Hearts and numerous other awards and citations for his bravery. After being discharged from the Marines, Andy served as a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard.



He is predeceased by his mother Doris Patterson-Marter and his father Andrew Patterson, along with four sisters and one brother. Andrew is survived by his loving wife and companion of 43 years, Frances Patterson, and her children Michael Leach, Jeffrey Leach, and Colleen Kelly along with two beloved grandchildren Quinn Kelly and Christian Kelly. In addition, he is survived by his brother Peter Marter and his wife Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Andy was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Andrew loved animals, enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling around the world, watching the New York Yankees, and trips to Atlantic City, NJ. He always said the two things he loved most in his life were the Marine Corps and his wife, Fran.



Services will be private and he will be laid to rest at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Until that time, Semper Fi. Arrangements are entrusted to Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg, NJ













