Andrew J. Zovak
1926 - 2020
Andrew J. Zovak

Forked River - Andrew J Zovak of Forked River passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Andy was born in Lansford, PA in 1926, and was raised on his beloved family farm in New Mahoning, PA. He moved to South Plainfield, NJ in 1951 to raise a family with his loving wife Cathy. Andy and Cathy became weekend and summer residents of Forked River in 1976 and moved there permanently in 1992 after Andy retired from a 20 year career at Johnson & Johnson. Prior to J&J, he worked for 25 years at Alcoa as a tool and die maker. As a young man just out of high school, Andy volunteered in the US Army Air Corp to serve as a Ball Turret Gunner on a B24 Liberator Bomber. Andy loved family gatherings, partying with his Polka friends and listening to live concertina/accordion music. Andy could fix anything and often lent a hand to friends and family who needed help. He also loved NASCAR (go Bill Elliott), practical jokes, tinkering/puttering in his garage and getting to build his retirement home with his boys. Above all else, he was known for his work ethic and loved to work from sun up to sun down everyday. He was a communicant of St. Pius X RC Church.

Andy is predeceased by his father Andrew S Zovak, his mother Kathrine Serina and his sister Kathy Zvitkovitz. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Cathy (nee Oleyar), his children Marilyn, Susan, Drew and Jeff and his wife Jackie. Seven grandchildren Rob, Roxanne and her husband Jeff, Eddie and his wife Tina, Mark and his wife Lisette, Emma Rose, Michael and Natasha; and his great grandson Jason. Andy is also survived by his five siblings Josie, Mary, Joe, Frannie and Betty and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11am at St. Pius X RC Church, 300 Lacey Road, Forked River. Cremation will be private and under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 in Andy's Memory.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Pius X RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
