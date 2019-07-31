|
|
Andrew Joseph Davis
Long Branch - Andrew Joseph Davis, 54, of Long Branch, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Ann Davis, grandmother Honey, grandfather Willie, aunt Bell & niece Latisha. Andrew leaves to mourn brothers Charles (Chuck), Tyrone (Bone), Daniel (Dank) & Dion (Doby); sisters Donna, Francis & Renee and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be 10 am Friday, August 2 until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019