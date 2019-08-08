|
|
Andrew Joseph "Panda" Rizzo
Jackson Twp - Andrew Joseph "Panda" Rizzo 77, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Lakewood Twp., NJ. He was born in Manhattan, NY, and lived in Irvington, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 41 years ago.
Andrew was a United States Veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964.
He was employed as an electrician and electrical supervisor for Port Authority NY/NJ for 31 years prior to his retirement in 1996.
Andrew was an avid bowler and poker player who loved to dance. He was also known for being a great joke teller. He loved the Rangers, Giants and Yankees. Andrew wrote commentary for the Asbury Park Press and the New York Post.
He was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Marion Rizzo; and by his brother, Phillip Rizzo. Andrew is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bernadette Rizzo; his sons, Philip Rizzo and his fiancée Angel, and Andrew Rizzo, Jr., and his wife, Casey; his 2 grandchildren, Emma Allaire and Ryan Rizzo; his sister, Fran; his brother, Tony; and by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-8 PM on Friday August 9, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 10:30 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the funeral home. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or the , CenterPoint II, Suite 103, 1160 Rt. 22 East, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019