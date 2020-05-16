Andrew L. Skokos
Andrew L. Skokos

Tinton Falls - Andrew L. "Andy Boy" Skokos, 52, of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away of the Coronavirus on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He gave it a good fight, but in the end, it got the best of him.

Andrew was a self-employed painter; many of his jobs included high-end hotels in the South Beach, FL, area and, more recently, in the best hotels in Asbury Park. He loved life, his family, his friends and his motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents; Susan and Andrew W. Skokos, his brother, George, his sister, Tina and her husband, Paul Martelloni, his nephew, Mason, his two nieces; Meadow and Melody, and his love, Janet Matthews. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
