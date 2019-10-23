|
Andrew P. Colonna
Loving & caring husband for 65 years to Marie G. Colonna (nee Valerioti). Devoted father of son Andrew, and wife Caryn Herman; daughter Linda Ann, and husband Sebastian Ofria; and son Robert, and wife Anne Marie. He has five grandchildren: Jennifer, married to John-Paul Blaber; Melissa, married to Michael Abbriano; Nicole, Michael and Robert Colonna as well as three great-grandchildren: Madeleine and Andrew Blaber and Josephine Abbriano. He is a brother in-law to Estelle Fauci. He was preceded in death by his sisters Audrey Yodice and Maryann Gambino. He has several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Andrew was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 17, 1932. He attended Lafayette High School and Brooklyn College. He served in the Korean War in the Army's Field Artillery Branch. He trained at Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he taught core curriculum to recruits before going to Japan, and then to the Korean DMZ. He worked for Domino Sugar Company in New York City for 34 years.
He is a former resident of Winding Ways in Jackson Township, where he and Marie lived for 30 years. Andrew was a member of many clubs, including the Golden Tones and The Veterans. He was an avid bowler and participated regularly on the community's social and cultural committees.
A Life Celebration will be on Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30, and 7 to 9:30 pm at Gray Memorial Funeral Home, 12 Springfield Avenue in Cranford. A mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 am Monday October 28, 2019 at St. Michael's Church in Cranford, with burial at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Center For Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Rd. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
