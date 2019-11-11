|
Andrew S. Battend
Wall - Andrew S. Battend, 73, of Wall, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Mr. Battend was born in Pittsfield, Mass., to the late Andrew A. and Barbara (nee Coffman) Battend, and came to Manasquan as a child. He graduated from Manasquan High School and Monmouth College, and began his career with the American Arbitration Association, in the Labor Department, before going into education. He worked as Director of Annual Giving at Monmouth College and thereafter as Vice-President of College Advancement at Georgian Court College. In 1995 he earned his Master's Degree in Teaching at Monmouth College, and began his teaching career, first at St. Benedict Grammar School, and then at St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel, where he taught from 1999 until his retirement in 2013. He also served as a coach for various teams at St. John Vianney, as well as having been an umpire in several youth softball leagues. In addition he served on and chaired the St. Rose Grammar School Educational Council in 1991, and was named to Who's Who Among America's Teachers.
Mr. Battend is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carmen (nee Rivera) Battend, as well as their children, Andrew Battend II, of Wall, and Lynn Marie Sandom and her husband Brian, of Minnesota.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2-4 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by committal at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. (Please meet at Church, as there will not be a procession from the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Battend's memory may be made to St. Rose Church, 603 Seventh Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719, or to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019