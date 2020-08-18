1/
Andrew S. Daniele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew S. Daniele

Holmdel - Andrew S. Daniele, 91 of Holmdel passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at home.

He was born to the late Philip Daniele and Concetta (Nuccio) Daniele in Brooklyn, New York.

Andrew had a storied career beginning with proudly Serving his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He would then go on to own Daniele Brothers Service Station in Hazlet; be a millwright at National Lead of Sayerville for 22 years, and then finally worked at Holmdel Convalescent Nursing Home for 13 years.

He is predeceased by his siblings Philip Daniele and Martha Smith.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rose and their children Dr. Andrew Daniele and his wife Heather of Farmingdale, Michael Daniele and his wife Terre of Holmdel and Marian Martinez and her husband Ed also of Holmdel.

He also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren.

Andrew was an avid fisherman since childhood. He enjoyed raising and racing pigeons, and was a renowned scrimshander. He was a member of the Bayshore Rod and Gun Club, Shore Area Aquarium Society, Charter member of the Holmdel VFW, member of the North Jersey Wood Carver's Association, Bayshore Carvers and Bayshore Anglers.

He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

At the request of the family, Andrew will be privately cremated and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

To offer the family of Andrew your condolences, you may do so by visiting our web site at

www.dayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved