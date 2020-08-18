Andrew S. DanieleHolmdel - Andrew S. Daniele, 91 of Holmdel passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at home.He was born to the late Philip Daniele and Concetta (Nuccio) Daniele in Brooklyn, New York.Andrew had a storied career beginning with proudly Serving his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.He would then go on to own Daniele Brothers Service Station in Hazlet; be a millwright at National Lead of Sayerville for 22 years, and then finally worked at Holmdel Convalescent Nursing Home for 13 years.He is predeceased by his siblings Philip Daniele and Martha Smith.Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rose and their children Dr. Andrew Daniele and his wife Heather of Farmingdale, Michael Daniele and his wife Terre of Holmdel and Marian Martinez and her husband Ed also of Holmdel.He also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren.Andrew was an avid fisherman since childhood. He enjoyed raising and racing pigeons, and was a renowned scrimshander. He was a member of the Bayshore Rod and Gun Club, Shore Area Aquarium Society, Charter member of the Holmdel VFW, member of the North Jersey Wood Carver's Association, Bayshore Carvers and Bayshore Anglers.He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.At the request of the family, Andrew will be privately cremated and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.To offer the family of Andrew your condolences, you may do so by visiting our web site at