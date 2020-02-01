|
Andrew T. Repetti
Middletown NJ. - Andrew T. Repetti, 68, of Middletown, NJ passed away Thursday, January 30th.
He was born in Teaneck, NJ to the late Andrew J. and Alice (nee: McDonough).
He was raised in Fairview, NJ before moving to Middletown in 1979. He received his undergraduate degree from Saint Peter's College and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He worked as a Regional Sales Manager for both ADP and PostalSoft until his retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary, and his loving children, Kate, Maggie and Dan. Also surviving are his siblings and their spouses, Thomas and Lisa, and Kathie and Allen McGrady, as well as a large extended family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 4th at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, February 5th at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd. New Monmouth, NJ 07748 with burial immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd., Red Bank, NJ 07701
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Lunchbreak, 121 Dr. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, 07701 appreciated.
