Andrew W. Frevert Jr.
Wall - Andrew W. Frevert Jr., 75 died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Neptune, NJ Andy lived in Shark River Hills before moving to Wall 43 years ago. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Andrew worked as First Class Meter Test Chief with JCP&L, Lakewood, NJ until his retirement. He later worked for Roof Diagnostics and NRG. Andy was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 346, Neptune, NJ. He coached South Wall Little League for many years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and relaxing near his woodstove. His wife Judy is a tennis instructor in Wall.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Florence Frevert. Surviving are his wife of 43 years Judith A. Frevert, 3 children; Andrew W. Frevert III and his wife Kristen of Nashville, TN, Thomas M. Frevert and his wife Julia of Pottstown, PA, Susan Schlaefer and her husband Raymond of Brick, NJ, a brother Frederick Frevert of Maryland, a sister Lois Piermattei of Lakewood, NJ. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Frevert, Kassidy, Kevin and Brendan Frevert, Jared, Christian, Justin and Mason Schlaefer. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM, with a funeral service at 7:45PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Andrew's name to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019