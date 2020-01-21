Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM
Andrew W. Garrity Jr. Obituary
Andrew W. Garrity, Jr.

Long Branch -

Andrew W. Garrity, Jr., age 83 of Long Branch, died peacefully with his family by his side on January 18, 2020. Born in Long Branch he was a lifelong resident. Andrew was a pipefitter and a member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 9 for 50 years before retiring in 1992. He attended Asbury Park High School where he was an outstanding athlete; leading the 1953 Blue Bishops Football Team to the State Championship's then moving on to Fordham University earning Fordham's Top Athlete Award.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Grace Garrity; his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and James Gorman; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Amy Garrity; Andrew III and Barbara Garrity; 3 sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Venerus; Janet Bressler; Anita and Don Anderson and 8 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 12:30 pm until the time of the service at 2:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
