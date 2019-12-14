|
|
Andy Y. Liu
Lincroft - Andy Y. Liu, of Lincroft, died on December 6, 2019. He was born in Shanghai, China and attended Shanghai Jiao Tong University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. After college, he taught math and English in Yichun, Jiangixi, China. He found that songs were one of the best ways to teach English. To this day, many of his students remember those songs, showing the lasting and positive impact of his teaching.
Andy then emigrated to the United States and attended the Polytechnic Institute of New York (now part of New York University) where he earned his master's degree. Over his long career as an engineer, he worked for Telcordia, AT&T and IBM in Monmouth County.
In his youth, Andy enjoyed basketball and tennis. As an adult, he became very fond of ballroom dancing and karaoke. Upon retirement, he began writing about his life in China. In an article published in Sino Monthly New Jersey, he shared that he completed his bachelor's degree in China, but never received his diploma due to the Cultural Revolution. Upon arriving in the US without proof of his education, he repeated requirements for high school and college. Decades later, he retroactively received his college diploma from China, a very proud moment for him.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 39 years, Hai-Fen Liu; his daughter and son-in-law, Theresa Liu Cowing and Keith; and his two grandchildren, Kyle and Alicia.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Andy's name to support Thompson Park, Andy's favorite place to go for a peaceful stroll. Friends of the Parks, PO Box 686, Lincroft, NJ 07738 or http://co.monmouth.nj.us/documents/158/Honorary_Memorial_Donation_Form_18.pdf.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019