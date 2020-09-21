Angel Antonio Petecca



Middletown - Angel Antonio Petecca, 87, of Middletown, NJ, died on September 20, 2020 at home with his wife and son by his side. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Italian immigrant parents and emigrated to the United States in January of 1958. Angel was a truck driver for over 32 years and after retiring he was a bus driver for the Middletown School District for 16 years. Tony married his beloved wife, Frances Ugarte, in 1959. He was a hard working man, strong in family values, a man of faith, and he deep love for this country.



Surviving are Frances, his wife of 61 years; son, Anthony Petecca; daughter, Nancy Covert; grandchildren, Jessie, Rachel, Shannon, Daniel, and Grace; and great-grandchildren, Lola, Jackson, and Santana.



Angel was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, as well as his step-son, Ronald S. Hernandez, and son, Richard D. Petecca.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









