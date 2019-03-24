Resources
Toms River - Angel Emanual Garcia, born July 10th, 1927, passed on March 17th while vacationing in Florida. A day of special significance, Manny met and married his wife, Edith Jean Pike of Newfoundland, on St. Patrick's Day. Manny was a proud American veteran who served his country in WWII, the last surviving brother of 8 siblings, and a man of traditional values. His journey in life took him from Brooklyn to Hoboken, Madison Park, South Amboy, and then to Toms River. Pop, a dedicated father of 6 children, leaves behind William, Richard, Robert, Cheryl, John, and their families.

In our hearts and in our minds, Pop is sitting with his beloved wife, Jean, and their first son, Manny, enjoying the family specialty "Rice and Beans" at the best table in the sky.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
