Angel Hernández-Crespo Sr.
1924 - 2020
Angel Hernández-Crespo, Sr.

Tampa, FL - It is with great sadness that the Crespo family announces the death of Angel Hernández-Crespo Sr., 96, on July 17, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, surrounded by family. Angel was born on March 4th, 1924, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Juan Crespo-Maldonado and Herminia Hernández-Bravo. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Santa Yrene Crespo, 15 children, 36 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. For over 70 years, he was a resident of Clarksburg, New Jersey. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be forever in our hearts.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, NJ on Friday July 24 from 4:00pm -8;00pm, Saturday, July 25th from 9-9:45am, followed by a private service and interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan Twp., New Jersey.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
