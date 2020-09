Or Copy this URL to Share

Angela Chiaramonte



In Loving Memory of Angela Chiaramonte.



(October 16, 1946 - September 3, 2020)



Angie worked in the NJ school system for over 20 years.



Angie loved the San Francisco 49ers, dogs, and the beach.



Angie is survived by Husband Robert , Brother Billy, Son Robert, Grandchildren Kristin, Faith, Logan, and Great grandson Aiden. She will always be in our hearts.









