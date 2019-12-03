Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Angela "Ann" Decker Obituary
Angela "Ann" Decker

New Egypt - Angela "Ann" Decker 92 of New Egypt, died on December 1, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Newark, she resided in Indiantown, FL since 1985 before recently moving to New Egypt. She worked for NJ Bell for over 20 years before retiring in 1985. She enjoyed beautiful and fine things and loved to shop. She is predeceased by her husband James in 2017 and her daughter Marlene Cornetta in 2008. Surviving are her son, Robert Decker & his wife Debra of New Egypt and daughter Sheila Ciarlariello & her husband Bruce and 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday 5-7 PM with a 6 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Cremation is private. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
