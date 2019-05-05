Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's R.C. Church
619 Chestnut St.
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Yerkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela M. Yerkes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela M. Yerkes Obituary
Angela M. Yerkes

Lakewood - Angela M. Yerkes, 96, of Lakewood, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Leisure Park. Born in Sicily, Italy, she came to the United States in 1929 to New York City and resided in Village of Hempstead, Long Island before moving to Manchester Twp. 32 years ago. Active in her community, she was a longtime member and singer in the Westernaires Choir and belonged to the Bocce Club. Angela also sang in the Cathedral of the Air Choir for 10 years. She was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Angela is survived by her loving husband Warren, 3 daughters Diane Raymond and her husband, Robert of Waretown, Marianne Spinner and her husband, Keith of Marietta, GA, Lorraine Brown of Oceanport, her son Russell and his wife, Christine of East Meadow, NY, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 1-5pm Tuesday, May 7th and 8:30-9:30am Wednesday, May 8th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10am at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst with interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now