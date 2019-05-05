|
|
Angela M. Yerkes
Lakewood - Angela M. Yerkes, 96, of Lakewood, formerly of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Leisure Park. Born in Sicily, Italy, she came to the United States in 1929 to New York City and resided in Village of Hempstead, Long Island before moving to Manchester Twp. 32 years ago. Active in her community, she was a longtime member and singer in the Westernaires Choir and belonged to the Bocce Club. Angela also sang in the Cathedral of the Air Choir for 10 years. She was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Angela is survived by her loving husband Warren, 3 daughters Diane Raymond and her husband, Robert of Waretown, Marianne Spinner and her husband, Keith of Marietta, GA, Lorraine Brown of Oceanport, her son Russell and his wife, Christine of East Meadow, NY, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 1-5pm Tuesday, May 7th and 8:30-9:30am Wednesday, May 8th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10am at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst with interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019