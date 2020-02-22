Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Toms River - Angela Marie Malangone, 89, of Toms River, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark, Marie lived in Belleville, before moving to Toms River. Marie was a lifelong caregiver, a stay at home mom who cared for her daughter, Joyce until her passing in 2007. She also cared for her husband of 64 years, Lou before his passing in 2014.

She continued living after these heartbreaking losses for the love she had for her daughter Gail, son in law, Mike and the lights of her life, her granddaughters Brianna and Emily. Marie was a home body, but did love going to Atlantic City and playing Joker Poker machines. She made no apologies for smoking her cigarettes and drinking her Anisette with coffee.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Lou, her beloved daughter Joyce, her three brothers and five sisters. Marie is survived by her daughter, Gail McInerney and her husband Mike and grandchildren, Brianna and Emily McInerney.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. . Interment will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery in Toms River.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
