Angela Sammartino Farren
Spring Lake Heights - Angela Sammartino Farren, 87, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. "Angie" was born on December 20, 1932 and relished a loving childhood surrounded by a large and gregarious extended family. She graduated from Millburn High School in 1950 and enjoyed a long and successful retail career at Lord and Taylor. As a young professional, Angie treasured renting summer homes with her girlfriends at the Jersey Shore and after meeting the love of her life, Art Farren, they would happily spend the rest of their years together in Spring Lake Heights. They married in 1964, had two boys and raised them on Ocean Road.
Angie was a devoted mother who wanted nothing more than for her children and their friends to be safe, comfortable and happy. In the late 1970's and 1980's, few neighborhood invites were more coveted than when Angie made her famous homemade pizza and chocolate cake. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a class mother, volunteer at the Spring Lake Heights Little League "shack," PTA President and Candlelight Ball chairwoman. A devout Catholic and avid sports fan, Angie instilled in her boys a strong sense of right and wrong, a courage to speak-up for what they believe in and a clear understanding that Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak would never be broken. Angie and Art were both avid travelers and some of her most cherished memories were of their many family vacations to Ireland and St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.
Angie was a longtime parishioner of St. Catharine and St. Margaret parish in Spring Lake. In the 1980's, Angie returned to the retail field by joining the Irish Centre on 3rd Avenue in Spring Lake. It was here she met many lifelong friends and astounded visitors from around the country and world who couldn't comprehend how an Italian American knew so much about Ireland.
She is predeceased by her husband G. Arthur Farren, Jr., and her parents Elizabeth and Joseph Sammartino. Surviving are her sons and their spouses; Kimberly and G. Arthur Farren III of Wall Township, Kristen and Joseph Edward Farren of Bethesda, Maryland, six grandchildren: Grace, Miles, Claire, Jack, Sean and Ryan, and her beloved dog, Little Man. As a grandmother, her hope was never to miss a milestone of one of her grandchildren.
All services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Angela's name to the American Cancer Society
, 2310 NJ-34 #1d, Manasquan, NJ 08736.