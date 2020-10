Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Angela's life story with friends and family

Share Angela's life story with friends and family

Angela Santoro Kaltsas



In loving memory of Angela Santoro Kaltsas passed by car accident 10/22/2020. Leaving behind Daughter Rayna Kaltsas of Asbury Park, Ex husband Dino Kaltsas, sister Regina Flyge, And Sister Karen Santoro of Belmar. RIP. My beautiful sister.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store