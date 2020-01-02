|
Angela Spalliero-Aviles
Union Beach - Angela Spalliero-Aviles,66, of Union Beach, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born Angela Spalliero on October 30, 1953 in Caserta, Maddaloni, Italy. Angela, along with her family, immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Newark in 1955. In 1963, they moved to Monmouth County and in 2007 she settled in Union Beach. Angela was a certified family service cemetery counselor for Hollywood Memorial Park Cemetery and was extremely proud of her families restaurants: Yesterday's of Hazlet and Bayville.
She was predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Josephine (Pascarella) Spalliero, her brothers, Antonio Spalliero and Mario Spalliero, her sister-in-law, Domenica Spalliero and her nephews, Joseph Spalliero and Domenick Spalliero. Angela is survived by her beloved husband, John Aviles of Union Beach, her loving children, Aniello Ventrone and his wife, Angela of Hazlet, Christian Springvloed of Hamilton, Vincenzo Springvloed and his wife, Amanda of NY, NY, and Corey Springvloed of Matawan. She is also survived by her dear brother, Vincent Spalliero and his wife, Maria Spalliero, her dear sister, Maria Nanna and her husband, Louis, and her dear sister-in-law, Maria Spalliero. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Tanya, Michael, Alexander, Isabella, Taylor, Avery and Emma. Angela is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Angela will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friend are invited to visit on Sunday, January 5th from 3:30 to 9:00 PM and Monday, January 6th from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6th at 10:30 AM, St. Catherine of Laboure R.C. Church, N. Middletown. In respect of her wishes, Angela will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angela's memory can be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org/give or , . For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020