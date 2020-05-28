Angela (Colome) Zeigler
Red Bank and Clifton - Angela (Colome) Zeigler, a long-time resident of both Red Bank and Clifton NJ, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Brandywine Living at The Sycamore in Shrewsbury, NJ.
Angie, as she was known by her friends and family, was born in Güines, a town in the Mayabeque Province of Cuba on November 26, 1924. She lived in Cuba for most of her childhood years. She immigrated to the US in the mid 1950's.
Angela came to the United States to join her family which she loved and to pursue a career in the clothing industry. She worked at the Eisner Clothing Company in Red Bank for many years.
Over the years, Angie became an avid seamstress and later on became recognized as an extremely talented knitter and embroiderer. She worked tirelessly creating beautiful, high end embroidered baby gowns and caps. Most recently, she and her sister, and their knitting club created and donated baby blankets and night caps to the Riverview Medical Center neonatal department. The "little old ladies" as they were referred to, enjoyed their visits to the birthing center at Riverview.
Angela is survived by her many nieces and nephews: Rosa Bacque, Maria Johnson, Aleida Bueno, Glen Quesada, Ali Ross Wilharm & Jerry Brager as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews all of which brought joy to her life.
A private celebration of her life is scheduled for June 1, 2020 at the John Day Funeral Home in Red Bank. A graveside ceremony will then follow at Mt.Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.