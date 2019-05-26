Angelarose Lagrotteria



Long Branch - Angelarose Lagrotteria, 91 a long time resident of Long Branch, died on Friday, May 24th at the Monmouth Care Center, Long Branch.



She was affectionately known as Rose by all who knew and loved her. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her heart and home were full of love. She welcomed all to her home and had an ability to find the good in everyone that she met. She was a fun loving and caring woman who didn't mind speaking her mind occasionally. Rose raised and guided her children through life, teaching them to be respectful, loving and to become good parents and grandparents in their own families.



Rose was an avid reader, who enjoyed a great variety of books. She was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and had served as an officer in the Society. Rose was an active member of the Long Branch Senior Citizens. Most of all, her family was her life.



She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 52 years in 1998, Carmen Lagrotteria.



Rose is survived by her loving children, Barbara and Ken LePosa, Ocean, Maria and Tony Maiorca, Ocean, Joseph and Sue Lagrotteria, Eatontown, Angela and Mike Irene, Eatontown and Pauline and Kevin Cieri, Long Branch; her beloved grandchildren, Betsy and Anthony Giordano, Ken and Michelle LePosa, Sarah and Scott Valenti, Matt Maiorca, Emily and Chris Petrillo, Carly Lagrotteria, Amanda and Peter Van Deventer, Michael Irene, Anne Marie Cieri and her fiancé Heather Andrews and Christian Cieri; and her adored great grandchildren, Anthony and Andrew Giordano, Giovanni and Vincent LePosa, Rocco and Bruno Valenti and Elsa Petrillo.



Visitation Tuesday May 28th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday May 29th, 10 am, Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. To share a favorite memory or for messages of condolence please visit Rose's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary