Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Angelina Constance Patricola Obituary
Angelina Constance Patricola

Holmdel - Angelina Patricola, 100, of Holmdel NJ passed on peacefully, in the early hours of January 15th, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family.

Angelina was born on December 17, 1919 to Michael and Mary (Sabatini) Mollo in Wilmington, Delaware. The family had settled in Wilmington where her father Michael had served in the U.S. Army. Growing up during the Great Depression she completed high school in Wilmington, then the family moved to New York City in the late 1930's. It was at this time that she met and fell in love with Peter, who would be her loving husband until his death in July, 2007. During the war years Angelina contributed to the war effort by working for the Department of Defense, while Peter served in the Pacific theatre. They were married as the war ended in April, 1945.

Angelina is predeceased by her loving husband Peter. She is survived by her daughter Maryanne Florence (Patricola) Harrington and her husband, Brendan, and her son Peter Michael Patricola and his wife, Denise, her four fabulous grandchildren Marie-Anne (Patricola) Carter, Peter Salvatore, Patrick Michael, Joseph Michael and her ten great grandchildren whom she absolutely cherished ! - Zakariah, Trysten, Elliotte, Eli, Mia, Luca, Logan, Daniel, Lia and Penelope.

Truly A Life Well Lived.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 23rd from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 727 NJ-36, Union Beach. A burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence or to share a favorite memory please visit Angelina's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
