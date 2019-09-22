|
Angelina (nee Verange) Ferraro
Middletown - Angelina (nee Verange) Ferraro age 89, of Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th, 2019.
Angelina loved being a mother and grandmother. Her home was always open to whomever passed through and everyone was welcomed as family. There was always room at her table for one more. She was a hairdresser for many years and loved what she did. She enjoyed cooking, baking and was very crafty. Most importantly, Angelina had a special way to lighten up any room with her warm heart and loving smile.
Angelina was predeceased by her mother Adeline (Lil), brother Frank (wife Annie), brother in law Angelo (wife Lovey) and sister in laws Mary and Jean. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Peter; her sons: Guy (wife Arlene), Stephen (Mary); Her loving grandchildren Peter, Gina (husband Emilio), Maria, and Anthony; great grandson Emilio. She's also survived by her best friend and loving sister Adeline (husband Frank), brothers and sisters in-laws; Tony, Lou (wife Carmela), Margie and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend our warmest gratitude and thanks to her amazing caretaker Irina.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25th, 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Funeral Mass Thursday, September 26th, 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Church, Red Bank. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Angelina's name to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019