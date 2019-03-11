|
Angelina (Lordi) Long
Spring Hill, FL - Angelina (Lordi) Long, 85, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly a resident of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Regional Medical Center.
Born November 28, 1933, in Newark, NJ she moved to Florida 16 years ago. There she became a member of the New Jersey Club. Angelina loved to play bingo, pinnacle, and poker almost as much as she loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Long, Sr.; her son Frank R. Long; her parents Frank and Louise, her sister Antoinette Jernee; and her brothers Anthony and Jack. She is survived by her son Kenneth Long, Jr.; brothers, Frank and Joseph Lordi; sister, Connie Binder; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on March 15th at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Angelina's name to either the or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019