Lakewood - Angie Plumer, 84 of Lakewood passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, where she owned a pizzeria called the Pizza Queen. She ran the cafeteria along with making pizza in the summertime at the Breezy Point Surf Club where she was an icon and always looked after "ALL" the Breezy kids. Not only did she love to cook, but she had a love for ballroom dancing in her earlier adult years and loved bowling in her later years. Angie worked at Costco for the last 19 years of her life and never wanted to leave there. She had planned on retiring this week.
Angie is survived by her loving children Dawn (John) McDonough of Spring Lake, NJ, Lisa (Skip) Badolato of Ft. Myers, FL, Kim (Joe) Cronin of Chatham, NJ and Cliff (Pamela) Plumer of CA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Jessica and Jack McDonough, Keri and Erin Cronin and Christopher and Katie Plumer as well as a beloved brother Anthony Ramer of CA.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. There will be a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019