Angelina "Lee" Ranieri
Manasquan - Angelina "Lee" Ranieri, 86, died peacefully on March 10, 2019 at her home in Manasquan, NJ. In the words of a family member, "she lived as a saint". Her sense of caring along with her sense of humor and her intelligence will be remembered by all who knew her. Lee enjoyed her family; reading, (especially instructions); and the New York Times. Though not a great swimmer, she enjoyed the ocean in July and August.
Lee was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy; the College of Saint Elizabeth, class of 1953; and obtained her master's degree at Seton Hall University. She was a lifelong teacher and not just to her students. Her career spanned decades in the Newark Public School System. She retired as a guidance counselor of Barringer High School. As a life-long resident of Newark, NJ, she eventually retired to her home in Manasquan, NJ. Lee enjoyed Mallard Park and the fireman's fair.
Lee was born in April 1932, in Newark, NJ, to James and Laura (Chimienti) Ranieri who had emigrated from Italy in 1930. Her sister, Nina (Ranieri) Harvey predeceased her in 2001. She is survived by her siblings Carmella Ranieri and Giacomo Ranieri; her nieces Mary Leigh Harvey and Laura (Harvey) Jaroszewski and her husband Bill Jaroszewsk; her nephew Robert Harvey and his family; Diane Harvey and their daughters, Julia and Emily Harvey.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:30-9am at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at . For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019