Angelina Vitiello
Angelina Vitiello, 95 passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Zarro Funeral Home (www.zarrofuneralhome.net
), 145 Harrison St., Bloomfield. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29th from 9-11 am. followed by a mass that will be offered at the St. Francis Xavier Church in Newark at 11:30 am and thence to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover for the burial. All visitors must where facial covering and practice social distancing at all times. For full obituary information please visit www.zarrofuneralhome.net