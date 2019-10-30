|
|
Angelo A. Guadagno, Sr.
Brick - Angelo A. Guadagno Sr., age 72, of Brick, NJ passed away October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Bayonne, NJ and moved to Brick, NJ in 1976.
He honorably served in the US Army, fighting in the Vietnam War. He was a talented mechanic and very handy; Angelo was always helping his family and friends with their home projects. Angelo enjoyed camping in his RV, boating, riding motorcycles, but most of all he loved taking his grandchildren on vacation.
Angelo is preceded in death by his wife Dolores.
Surviving him are his sons Angelo Jr. and David; grandchildren, Gianna, Angelo III, Ava, and Bianca; two brothers, Dominic and Brian Guadagno; his sister Judith and her husband Frank Savino.
Relatives and friends are welcomed to join the family for a viewing on Friday November 1, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Weatherhead young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral mass will be offered on Saturday at the Church of Visitation at 9:30 am. Cremation will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019