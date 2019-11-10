Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Eatontown - Angelo C. La Valle, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away at age 87 on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Sue Hefner La Valle and his parents, Charles and Rose (Petrillo) La Valle. He is survived by his seven children: Carmine (and Doreen) La Valle of Eatontown, NJ; Monica Campbell of Eatontown, NJ; Carl La Valle of Keyport, NJ; Michele La Valle of Keansburg, NJ; John (and April) La Valle of Freehold, NJ; Joe La Valle of Monmouth Beach, NJ; and Meredith (and Cory) Brown of Kingston, OK. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (with a 3rd expected soon).

A wake will be held on Wednesday, November 13th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. He will be interred in Oklahoma with his late wife. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For full obituary and directions, please visit Angelo's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
