Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo D'Adamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo D'Adamo


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angelo D'Adamo Obituary
Angelo D'Adamo

Old Bridge - Angelo D'Adamo, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Castle Forte, Italy on May 31, 1931 to the late Pietro and Judita D'Adamo. At the age of nineteen he immigrated to the United States and settled in Elizabeth, NJ where he resided for the next forty eight years. During that time he became a barber and owner of Elmora Barbers in Elizabeth, NJ for over 35 years. After retirement in 1998, he and his wife Rosanna moved to an adult community in Lakewood, NJ where they lived for the next seventeen years. After the love of his life Rosanna, passed away in 2015, Angelo moved to Old Bridge, NJ to live with his daughter and her family until his passing. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Union, NJ as well as a member of the Men's Club, the Amici Club and was the captain of his bocce team at the adult community in which he lived. During his spare time he enjoyed watching soccer, keeping up to date with the world's news, gardening, traveling across the globe with his beloved wife and spending quality time with his adoring family.

Angelo is survived by his children, Mark D'Adamo and his wife Debra, Lisa Grafas, and Rosemarie Moriello and her husband Carmine; siblings, Ida Mallozzi, Bruno D'Adamo and Frank D'Adamo; grandchildren, Danielle D'Adamo, Gregory D'Adamo and his husband Nathan Burba, Evan Grafas, Gabriella Grafas, Dominic Moriello, Nicolas Moriello and Cristian Moriello, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty five years, Rosanna (Musolino) D'Adamo, siblings, Salvatore D'Adamo, Elena Ianniello and son in law, Van Grafas.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Angelo's visitation on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Old Bridge Funeral Home located at 2350 RT. 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. A funeral mass will follow on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. For further information please call the Old Bridge Funeral Home at 732-607-9500.

Angelo will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Rosanna at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers the family requests for memorial contributions to be made in Angelo's name to a charity close to your heart.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Old Bridge Funeral Home
Download Now