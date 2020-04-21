|
Angelo J. Fata
Lakewood - Angelo Joseph ("Mutzie") Fata, age 90, of Leisure Village East in Lakewood, NJ passed away on April 19th, 2020 at Shorrock Gardens. Angelo was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, lived in East Atlantic Beach, Long Island and Sunnyside Queens before moving to Lakewood, New Jersey. Angelo graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Scranton, PA, and continued his education earning a law degree from St. John's University, Queens, NY. He practiced law, worked for the NYC Health Department, operated restaurants in Harlem, and was part- owner of a messenger service in Manhattan. When he wasn't working, he was an avid golfer, softball and baseball umpire for the Queens YMCA, and MOCPSL, loved playing billiards, volunteered as usher in St. Raphael's in Queens, NY and St. Dominic's, Brick, NJ parishes, where he was a member.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Josephine (Bastone) and Francis Fata, his siblings, Larry, Frank, Lucy Mastrangelo, Rose Trocola and, Carmella Salamone.
Surviving Angelo is his son Lawrence Fata and his wife Mary from Brick, NJ, grandchildren Anthony and James, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were under the direction of Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, Brick. The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial mass to be held at St. Dominic's Church at a later date
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020