Angelo James Lopano, MD
West Long Branch - Angelo James Lopano, MD, 80, passed away peacefully at home in West Long Branch on Monday, May 18th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Angelo was born and raised in New York. He graduated from Regis High School in New York City, and obtained his undergraduate degree from Fordham University. In 1965, Angelo earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed his general surgery training at University of Pennsylvania. After spending two years in the Air Force as a general surgeon, stationed at Hamilton Air Force, CA, he completed his orthopedic residency at Harvard University before joining Monmouth Medical Center. He served as chairman and program director of the orthopedic department from 1988-2008. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine, Angelo received the Pinnacle Award in 2003 from Monmouth Medical Center. This dedicated and compassionate physician will be missed by all. He was an avid gardener in the spring and prided himself with growing his own vegetables and making his famous spaghetti sauce. He called himself, a "minor gardener, a minor cook, and a major history buff". He loved taking daily walks on the Long Branch Boardwalk and attending operas at Monmouth University.
Angelo is predeceased by his father, Frank Lopano, and his mother, Jennie Lopano; his sisters, Angela Cordaro and Rose McFadden. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Amelia; his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and John Webster; his beloved son, Frank Lopano; and his three cherished grandchildren Sophia, Timothy, and Daniel; his sister Isabel Rebori and her husband, Robert Rebori; his brother, John Lopano, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was a member of St. Jerome's Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish, and an avid supporter of their school. Due to the pandemic, private services will be held for the immediate family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jerome's School in West Long Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of Fiore Funeral Home, Oakhurst, NJ and messages of condolences may be sent to the website at www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.