Angelo M. Laido, Jr.
Monmouth Beach - Angelo M. Laido Jr., 86 of Monmouth Beach, passed away on October 3, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Angelo was born a twin with his sister Theresa in Hoboken on April 13, 1933 to Lillian and Angelo Sr. where he attended Demarest High School. He went on to graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck. Angelo was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Long Branch.
Upon his marriage to the love of his life Phyllis (nee Sabatini), they resided in Cliffside Park and Fort Lee before moving to Monmouth Beach the last 40 years. Mr. Laido was Vice President of Transportation and Travel for the Matheson Gas and Chemical where he worked for over 35 years before retiring.
Angelo proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany and honorably discharged from service. He continued to be active as an Army Veteran and was also member and officer of the Long Branch Elks; Long Branch Old Guard; American Legion, and the Italian American Memorial Association.
He was an avid reader and follower of current events, politics and anything to do with US and world history. Coming from Hoboken, Angelo was a big music fan especially of Frank Sinatra. He was also a passionate sports fan of the New York Yankees and Giants never missing a game. Angelo enjoyed the company of people and talking about history, music and sports. He also loved gardening and traveling extensively with his family to the islands and abroad.
Angelo is survived by his wife Phyllis and was the loving father to Clara Virga and husband Dominick of Las Vegas; Joseph Laido, John Reed of Lyndhurst; Jayson Laido and wife Carlye of Little Silver. Angelo and Phyllis were also fortunate to have raised Anita Rae Waugh of Dunkirk as a daughter. He was predeceased by parents Angelo Sr. and Lillian Laido and brothers Donald and John Laido.
Angelo had five grandchildren: Jonathan and Janine Virga, Aiden Reed, and Alexa and Landon Laido who he called the pride and joy of his life and adored spending time with especially during each and every holiday. He has two great grandchildren Jade and Trenton Virga, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Michael's Church in West End. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019