Angie Vlahos
Eatontown - Angie Vlahos, age 81 of Eatontown and Savannah, GA, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home. Mrs. Vlahos was born in Anavriti, Sparta Greece and came to the United States in 1961. She worked with her brother Christos Kusulas in Perth Amboy where she met the love of her life, Louis Vlahos. Angie and Louis were married in 1964 and moved to Savannah.
In 1972 Angie became an American Citizen; this was one of her proudest moments. She studied and tutored for months and took great pride in her citizenship. Angie also took great pride in her family and was an active member of St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church in Savannah. She always had time for everyone; family, friends and strangers. Her selflessness was boundless.
She was predeceased by her parents Konstantino and Antonia Kousoulas; her husband Louis K. Vlahos; her brother Christos Kusulas; her sister and brother in law Eleni and Axioti Karayianopoulos. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Vlahos and Elaine Vlahos; her pride and joy, her grandson Louis Hewett; her brother Apostoli Kousoulas; two sisters, Georgia Koutros and Dimitria Tselemenis and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 5 - 8 pm, with a service to begin at 7 pm, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Ave., Ocean, NJ 07712, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 41-47 Wisteria St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 or St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31401. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019