Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Star of the Sea RC Church
101 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ
Anibal Rivera Obituary
Anibal Rivera

Long Branch - Anibal Rivera, 64 of Long Branch passed away Wednesday, October 23rd surrounded by family.

Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Anibal moved to New Jersey in 1963. For 35 years, Anibal was the Superintendent at Congregation Brothers of Israel, Elberon. Anibal loved life; he was able to find the best in everything. He enjoyed singing in the kitchen while cooking, dancing at family events, playing dominoes, horseshoes and Monmouth Park with his wife Luz Helena. Anibal was an avid sports fan especially when it came to the Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Knicks.

He fought this unforgiving ailment with all his will & might. The mere thought of giving up never crossed his mind due to his unmatched bravery.

Anibal's genuine & profound love for his beloved wife and family had no boundaries; he will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife, Luz Helena; his children Anibal Nicholas Rivera & his wife Janet, Jonathan Rivera and Jesenia L. Rivera all Long Branch; his 3 grandchildren Kadin, Samantha and Makayla Rivera, his brother Justiliano Rivera, his sister Ana Julia Rodriquez.

Visitation Sunday October 27th1-5 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Monday, October 28th 10:00 am at Star of the Sea RC Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Anibal's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 25, 2019
