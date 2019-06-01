Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
43 Madison Avenue
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aniello Madonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aniello "Neil" Madonna


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aniello "Neil" Madonna Obituary
Aniello "Neil" Madonna

The Enclave-Lakewood - Aniello "Neil" Madonna, age 80, of The Enclave section of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ.

Neil was born March 9, 1939 in Staten Island, NY as the son of Jennie and Michael Madonna. Neil was a resident of the Graniteville section of Staten Island, NY for most of his life until retiring to Lakewood 13 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Neil retired as a borough superintendent for the New York City Department of Sanitation. He was a talented vocalist and a member of the Troubadours Of Song. He was a regular performer for the choir of Our Lady of Pity Roman Catholic Church, and he sang at numerous parish weddings. Neil was a golf enthusiast and enjoyed opera music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Rosemary; a son, Christopher Madonna; a daughter, Susan Karwecki; two sisters, Marie Font and Rosalie Triano and her husband Sal; four granddaughters, Linda Madonna, Michelle Madonna, Alyssa Karwecki, and Jennifer Karwecki.

Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation and committal services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Madonna family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now