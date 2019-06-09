|
|
Anita E. Mangini
Toms River - Anita E. Mangini, 86, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born Anita Minervini on November 2, 1932 in Queens, NY and raised her family in Old Bridge before relocating to Ocean County in 1996. Anita spent several years as a Community Health Educator for Monmouth Medical Center. She retired from the Township of Old Bridge, where she was instrumental in the In-Home Child Care certification program, as well as Township with a Heart. Anita also volunteered with the domestic violence prevention program through Catholic Charities in Keyport and Toms River.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Alphonse Mangini, her loving son, Christopher Mangini, and her cherished granddaughter, Nicole Jo Furey. Anita is survived by her devoted daughters, Andrea Mangini-Harold and her husband, Tony, of Toms River, Lisa Furey and her husband, Thomas, of Old Bridge, and Maria Adcock and her husband, Chris, of Browns Mills, and her dear sister, June Petro and her husband, Tony, of Long Island, NY. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren who fondly knew her as "Nanni", Graham Mangini-Harold and his wife, Lindsey, Melissa Rose Gustray, Alexander Mangini-Harold, Morgan Gustray, Branden Nicholas Furey and Trevor Alphonse Furey, her adored great-grandson, Grayson, and several nieces and nephews of NY and CT. Anita will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, June 10th from 2 to 4 PM & 7 to 9 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. There will be no morning visitation services held at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial,Tuesday, June 11th at 10 AM, St. Benedict R.C. Church, Holmdel. Entombment, Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Anita to at . For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019