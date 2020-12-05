Anita F. Lopez



Beachwood - Anita F. Lopez, 91, of Beachwood passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Friday, December 4, 2020, at her granddaughter Natalie's home. Anita worked for Chase Manhattan Bank, New York for 25 years before retiring in 1988. Born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, she shared wonderful memories of her magical childhood. Education was very important to her. Anita was adored by her family and was the driving force and inspiration to them. She loved hard and was brutally honest. She had a zest for life and never lost her vanity or dignity and laughed until the end. Anita was cared for by her family along with compassion, care, and support of her hospice team from Grace Hospice. Anita was predeceased by her husband Gerald in 1991 and her cousin Carol, whom she was very close to. Anita is survived by her daughters Denise and Christine, 6 grandchildren Dawn, Christopher, Daniel, Natalie, LaLa, Devin, 6 great-grandchildren Taylor, Anthony, Vincent, Christopher, Ethan and Lucy, her nieces, Franie & Debra, nephews, extended family, her friend of 91 years, Clorinda, and her beloved cat. Her family and friends were very blessed to have her in their lives. A Mass will be held at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bayville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.









