Manchester - Anita Gemignani 94 of Manchester died Monday February 24, 2020 at Rose Garden Nursing Home, Toms River. Born in Pati D'Marina, Sicily. She came to the United States at the age of 13 and resided in Weehawken from 1954-1974 and then she moved to Toms River. She worked for St Justin's Church, Toms River as a cook and housekeeper for 10 years. She enjoyed baking, driving her friends and neighbors to their appointments and helping the community. While in Weehawken she organized and cleaned the Weehawken High School field to play football. She is predeceased by her husband Albert in 2000. Surviving are her daughters, Francine Morrison and Paulette Gerichter and son, John Gemignani & wife Christine, her sister, Nancy Pellecchia, and brother, Roy Corso, 6 grandchildren, Dr Martin III, Gary, Jill, Kristen, Tiffany and Shelly and 14 great grandchildren, Visitation is Friday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral service is Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home with entombment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 370 Seventh Ave, New York, NY 10001. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020