Anita Grace Stovall
Long Branch - Anita Grace Stovall, 28 a lifelong resident of Long Branch passed away in the presence of her loving and devoted family after a courageous battle as a heart transplant patient on Wednesday Sept. 4th at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Anita was a graduate of Long Branch High School as well as Brookdale College, where she earned her Associates Degree in English. She worked for First Atlantic Bank, Neptune and had a special creative hobby making soaps and other beauty products. Anita worshiped at the Second Baptist Church, Long Branch where she was active in multiple youth ministries and sang in the Voices Choir.
She loved everyone she met; her personality was always happy. She was smart, strong and courageous. Anita enjoyed cooking especially diverse foods. She enjoyed Thanksgiving and Christmas especially helping with the family dinners.
Always conscious to make a nice appearance Anita loved fashion, makeup and different hair styles. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her cousins. Anita had a love for animals especially foxes.
Anita is survived by her parents, Michelle & Allen Stovall; her brother Allen H. Stovall, II; her paternal grandparents Harold & Emma Stovall; her maternal grandparents Henry & Edna Griffin; her great grandmother Mary M. Morris all Long Branch; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a special friend Ryker Davis & family, Neptune.
Visitation will be Tuesday Sept. 10th at 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty Street, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. To share a favorite memory of Anita or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019