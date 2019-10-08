Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
For more information about
Anita Belosky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter’s R.C. Church
Pt. Pleasant Beach, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Belosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Belosky


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita M. Belosky Obituary
Anita M. Belosky

Pt. Pleasant - Anita M. Belosky 94 of Point Pleasant, NJ passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, PA.

She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Irvington before moving to Point Pleasant in 1973. Anita was a Computer Operator for DCI in Manasquan, NJ for many years, a communicant of St. Peter's R.C.Church, Pt. Pleasant, and a member of the AARP.

Anita always lived life to the fullest, living independently until the last 2 months. She always spoke her mind, remained positive and never let the past weigh on the present. Her smile would light up a room and was thought of as "the best Aunt ever" treating her nieces and nephews like children she never had.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Rahl; her husband Thomas Belosky; her sister Joan Illis and her brother John Rahl.

Surviving are her nephews Thomas Rahl and his wife Nancy, William Illis and his wife Margaret and Brian Illis and his partner Dustin Jones; her nieces Eileen Fitten and her husband Thomas and Doreen Illis; grandnephews Brendan and Peter Illis and grandnieces Sarah and Kathryn Illis.

Visitation will be Thursday October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach. A funeral mass will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Peter's R.C. Church Pt. Pleasant Beach. Internment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now