Anita M. Belosky
Pt. Pleasant - Anita M. Belosky 94 of Point Pleasant, NJ passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, PA.
She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Irvington before moving to Point Pleasant in 1973. Anita was a Computer Operator for DCI in Manasquan, NJ for many years, a communicant of St. Peter's R.C.Church, Pt. Pleasant, and a member of the AARP.
Anita always lived life to the fullest, living independently until the last 2 months. She always spoke her mind, remained positive and never let the past weigh on the present. Her smile would light up a room and was thought of as "the best Aunt ever" treating her nieces and nephews like children she never had.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Rahl; her husband Thomas Belosky; her sister Joan Illis and her brother John Rahl.
Surviving are her nephews Thomas Rahl and his wife Nancy, William Illis and his wife Margaret and Brian Illis and his partner Dustin Jones; her nieces Eileen Fitten and her husband Thomas and Doreen Illis; grandnephews Brendan and Peter Illis and grandnieces Sarah and Kathryn Illis.
Visitation will be Thursday October 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach. A funeral mass will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Peter's R.C. Church Pt. Pleasant Beach. Internment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019