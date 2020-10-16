Anita Maria (nee Winicka) Maynard



Aug 7 1921 - October 7, 2020.



Anita was born in eastern Poland. Like many other Europeans, her life was reshaped by WW II. At the end of the war, after surviving the Warsaw Uprising, she and her husband, Jerzy (who died in Oct 2002), emigrated to the United States in 1948 where they settled in Jersey City, NJ. Her creative talents and love of flowers led to her owning a floral shop for several years. In the early 60's she took a job at Maximilian Furs where she worked as a seamstress, commuting daily from Jersey City to NYC. In the late 1980's, after retiring from Maximilian, she and her husband retired to Toms River, NJ. Soon after, she joined Toms River Fitness, attending aqua-aerobics daily and using the rowing machine. She continued exercising until early 2019. She also loved playing ping pong at the Holiday City West Clubhouse and did so until the age of 97. Never one to sit still, Anita spent more than 25 years as a volunteer at the Community Medical Center Gift Shop and at the Charity Shop in Toms River. Anita is survived by her daughter Barbara (Basia) and son-in-law, Martin, her brother George and sister-in-law, Barbara, as well as her nieces, Ewa, Veronika, Elizabeth, Patricia and her step-grandson, Jacek. The family has established a memorial fund in Anita's memory at Toms River Fitness (213 Route 37 East, Toms River NJ 08573).









