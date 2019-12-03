|
|
Anita Maria Zitzmann
Toms River - Anita Maria Zitzmann, 61, known to many as Dusti, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home.
Born in Asbury Park, NJ, she lived in Lakewood, NJ before moving to Toms River in 2000.
Anita was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and attended Michigan State University and Georgian Court College. Anita currently worked as a Receptionist at Coastal Veterinarian in Toms River.
Anita was predeceased by her parents, James and Dolores Lynch, her brothers Bruce and James Lynch. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Zitzmann, her brother Larry Lynch and his wife Joan of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, her sister Kathy Doherty of Palm Coast, FL, her nephew and godson J.P. Doherty, nieces Lauren Lynch, Heidi Lynch, Christie Barry, nephew Douglas Lynch and her beloved cats OB, Chumly, Schultz and Dooley.
Anita always thought of others before herself. She was an excellent cook who loved music and movies, but above all possessed an undying love for all of God's animals.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River,
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mercy Center, 1106 Main St, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019