Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Zitzmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Maria Zitzmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Maria Zitzmann Obituary
Anita Maria Zitzmann

Toms River - Anita Maria Zitzmann, 61, known to many as Dusti, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home.

Born in Asbury Park, NJ, she lived in Lakewood, NJ before moving to Toms River in 2000.

Anita was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and attended Michigan State University and Georgian Court College. Anita currently worked as a Receptionist at Coastal Veterinarian in Toms River.

Anita was predeceased by her parents, James and Dolores Lynch, her brothers Bruce and James Lynch. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Zitzmann, her brother Larry Lynch and his wife Joan of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, her sister Kathy Doherty of Palm Coast, FL, her nephew and godson J.P. Doherty, nieces Lauren Lynch, Heidi Lynch, Christie Barry, nephew Douglas Lynch and her beloved cats OB, Chumly, Schultz and Dooley.

Anita always thought of others before herself. She was an excellent cook who loved music and movies, but above all possessed an undying love for all of God's animals.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River,

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mercy Center, 1106 Main St, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now