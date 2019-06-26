|
|
Anita Paerg
Jackson - Anita, 82, passed away on June 22, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to visit Immanuel Lutheran Church, 20 Monterey Circle, Lakewood on Friday from 11 a.m. until her service begins at 12 Noon. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in her memory.
All arrangements have been entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.
