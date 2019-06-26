Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
20 Monterey Circle
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
20 Monterey Circle
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Anita Paerg Obituary
Anita Paerg

Jackson - Anita, 82, passed away on June 22, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to visit Immanuel Lutheran Church, 20 Monterey Circle, Lakewood on Friday from 11 a.m. until her service begins at 12 Noon. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in her memory.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
