Ann Antonacci
Berkeley Township - Ann Antonacci passed away quietly and peacefully at the age of 94. She was under Hospice care at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Deland Fl.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Antonetta Marziotti, her sister Mary Fiducia, her brother Frank Marziotti, and her husband Armand Antonacci.
Born October 3rd, 1925 in Elizabeth NJ, Ann sold real estate until she was 87. Prior to that, while living in South Plainfield NJ, she was a bookkeeper with several companies, eventually becoming the personal secretary to the President of Gund toys. It was after her retirement and her move to Toms River NJ that she obtained her realtors license.
Ann was very active in the Holiday City South Community where she lived. She was president at one time or another of most of the clubs she was involved in, including, but not limited to, the Italian American Club, the Southwinds Choir, the Golf Club, and the Woman's Social Club which she founded.
Upon her husband Armand's death in 2016 she relocated to Deland FL to be near family.
She is survived by her son Dennis Antonacci and fiancee Judy of Deland FL, a grandson Keith Antonacci of Clermont FL, and two granddaughters, Jaclyn Antonacci of Ridgewood NJ, and Misty Antonacci of Charleston SC. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Her good humor, infectious smile, caring and compassion will be missed by all.
Funeral Services were held privately under the direction of Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Berkeley Township - Ann Antonacci passed away quietly and peacefully at the age of 94. She was under Hospice care at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Deland Fl.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Antonetta Marziotti, her sister Mary Fiducia, her brother Frank Marziotti, and her husband Armand Antonacci.
Born October 3rd, 1925 in Elizabeth NJ, Ann sold real estate until she was 87. Prior to that, while living in South Plainfield NJ, she was a bookkeeper with several companies, eventually becoming the personal secretary to the President of Gund toys. It was after her retirement and her move to Toms River NJ that she obtained her realtors license.
Ann was very active in the Holiday City South Community where she lived. She was president at one time or another of most of the clubs she was involved in, including, but not limited to, the Italian American Club, the Southwinds Choir, the Golf Club, and the Woman's Social Club which she founded.
Upon her husband Armand's death in 2016 she relocated to Deland FL to be near family.
She is survived by her son Dennis Antonacci and fiancee Judy of Deland FL, a grandson Keith Antonacci of Clermont FL, and two granddaughters, Jaclyn Antonacci of Ridgewood NJ, and Misty Antonacci of Charleston SC. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Her good humor, infectious smile, caring and compassion will be missed by all.
Funeral Services were held privately under the direction of Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.