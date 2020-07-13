Ann B. Meyer
Forked River - Ann B. Meyer, age 91, of Forked River, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Ann was a lifelong resident of Lakewood, NJ. She worked for the NJ Bell Telephone company for many years. Ann was a proud founding member of the NJ Bell Operators and Communications Union. She was a devout catholic and communicant of the St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lakewood. Mrs. Meyer was also an avid Bingo player. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Meyer is predeceased by her husband, World War II Iwo Jima Marine Veteran, John J., children, Patricia and Cathy and siblings, Peter, Judy and Joan.
Ann is survived by her friend and companion, Bob Zdep, children, John Meyer and his wife Barb, Joanne Applegate and her husband Steve, Colleen Meyer and her companion Nelson, and Barbara Romas and her husband Angelo, grandchildren, Melissa, Jon, Lauren, Kelli, Amy, Tony, Jessica and Michael, great grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick, Jonathan, John and Justin, siblings, Eugene Beckman and his wife Dianna and Adele Sullivan and sister-in-law, Connie Beckman.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Interment will take place privately at the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood.
