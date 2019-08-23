Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the home of Michael and Cat Baron
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the home of Rob and Lori Baron
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
at the home of Rob and Lori Baron
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Baron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Baron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Baron Obituary
ANN BARON

Jackson, NJ - Aug. 22, 2019. Wife of Marvin Baron. Mother of Michael (Cat) Baron, Brian (George) Baron and Rob (Lori) Baron. Grandmother of Samantha, Emma, Tess, Jenna and Brandon. Sister of Charles (Sandy) Eiseman. Aunt to loving nieces and nephews. "Grammi" will be remembered fondly by so many as the kindest care taker with an enormous and generous heart. Her compassion and fighting spirit lives on in those she leaves behind. Relatives and friends are invited Mon. beginning 12:15PM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00PM. Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Cat Baron on Mon. evening and at the home of Rob and Lori Baron on Tue. From 1:00PM to 4:00PM with Minyan at 7:00PM. Contributions in her memory can be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Div., Hackensack University Medical Center, www.hackensackumc.org/services/cancer-care/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now