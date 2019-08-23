|
ANN BARON
Jackson, NJ - Aug. 22, 2019. Wife of Marvin Baron. Mother of Michael (Cat) Baron, Brian (George) Baron and Rob (Lori) Baron. Grandmother of Samantha, Emma, Tess, Jenna and Brandon. Sister of Charles (Sandy) Eiseman. Aunt to loving nieces and nephews. "Grammi" will be remembered fondly by so many as the kindest care taker with an enormous and generous heart. Her compassion and fighting spirit lives on in those she leaves behind. Relatives and friends are invited Mon. beginning 12:15PM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00PM. Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Cat Baron on Mon. evening and at the home of Rob and Lori Baron on Tue. From 1:00PM to 4:00PM with Minyan at 7:00PM. Contributions in her memory can be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Div., Hackensack University Medical Center, www.hackensackumc.org/services/cancer-care/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 23, 2019